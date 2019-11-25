Home

On Friday, November 22, 2019 Pearle Hortense Linton, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, passed away at the age of 97 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Pearle left her birth land in Jamaica to make a new life with her husband and family in the US in the late 1960's. They settled in New Jersey where she lived and worked for many years before moving to West Palm Beach, FL. While Pearle lived a long and full life, she leaves behind an extensive family saddened by her loss. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Louis, her four children, Opal (Rick), Trevor (Jackie), Earl, and Derek (Jennifer). Pearle will be remembered lovingly by her six grandchildren, Lotrice (Owain), Astral (Josh), Omar (Eva), Kimberly (Carlton), Nathanial and Christopher (Nicole) and her great-grandchildren Taylor, Lia, Blake, Gianna, Talia and Liam along with extended family and friends. The celebration of her homegoing will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461 beginning with a public viewing from 10:00AM to 12:00PM followed immediately by the funeral service from 12:00PM to 1:00PM, the entombment from 1:00PM to 2:00PM and the repast from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Pearle Linton may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
