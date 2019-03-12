|
INMAN, Pearlena WELL DONE GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT Deaconess Pearlena Inman went home to be with the Lord at the age of 84 on Sunday, March 3, 2019 surrounded by her daughter, Pastor and church brethren in Lake Worth, FL. Formerly of Piscataway, NJ, she moved to Florida 1987. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ and served him in the ministry of Holiness Temple Church faithfully until her brief illness and homegoing. She is survived by two children; two brothers, two sisters, two grandsons, two great-granddaughters and a host of loved ones here and abroad. Homegoing Services will be Wednesday, March 13, 7:00PM at Holiness Temple Church International- 7025 Summerville Terrace, Lake Worth 33467 followed by service and burial in New Jersey on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 12, 2019