Pearly Gobin Smallman
1941 – 2020
Pearly Gobin Smallman peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family November 11, 2020. She was born July 22, 1941 in Trinidad, West Indies. She moved to Miami, FL in 1965. She resided in Miami, then in Wellington, and finally in Boynton Beach, FL while snow-birding annually in Sylvania, OH.
Pearly was preceded in death by her parents, Ramharrack and Sursatie Gobin, her brother, Sooklal and her sister, Ena. Survivors include her devoted husband, Ernie; her sons, Roger (Sumintra), Sanjeev, Ravi (Sandra); her daughters, Karen (Ryan) and Kaveeta (George); her sister, Molly (Robert); her brothers, Boodram Roy (Lynette), Dr. Ronald Gobin (Radhika), Roop; five grandsons (Sanjeev Jr., Emmanuel, Taj, Dev, Jay); two granddaughters (Gabriella, Larissa); great-grandchildren (Alexander, Gabriel); and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Pearly enjoyed a 30 plus year career as a registered nurse. She was employed by Palms West Hospital for many years, where she brightened the lives of her many patients and made life-long friends with many of her co-workers. She eventually retired in 2006 and moved to Boynton Beach.
Pearly was a devoted wife, a proud mother, an amazing grandmother, a caring sister, a loyal friend, and a true lover of life in every sense of the word. Her joy in life were her husband, her children and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pearly had an infectiously warm smile and fun-loving personality. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
A Memorial Service will start at 5:00PM Friday, November 20, 2020, at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, Boynton Beach, 561-732-8151.
Memorial page info: https://www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Pearly-Smallman/
Her family will also celebrate Pearly's life at a reception to be held immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pearly's name may be made to her beloved church. For further information call Pastor Ken or Dr. Jeannie White, his wife, at (561) 308-2307.
Note: CDC restrictions for Covid-19 will be followed at all events.