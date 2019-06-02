HUTCHISON, Peggy Ann Peggy Ann (Vantine) Hutchison, 83 of Stuart, FL passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. She was born September 8, 1935 in Elkhart, IN to Malard and Josephine Vantine. She married Robert Hutchison of Goshen, IN in 1952. After moving to FL in 1966 she made a career with Publix Super Markets working her way up to Deli Manager. She loved to cook and her kitchen was the heart of her home. She is survived by her husband, Robert Hutchison, Sr. their five children Robert, Jr. (Cindy), Belinda (Dave) Gluckler, Gary, Jeff (Sharon), Deana (Jack) Miller; seventeen grandchildren: Jenna, Martha, David, Robert, Mary, Sara, Max, Daniel, Jessica, Rebecca, Josephine, Katherine, Jonathan, William, Logan, Alex, and Dustin; and ten great-grandchildren: Nigel, Jordan, Madilyn, Kade, Jameson, Owen, Joseph, Noah, Stephen, and Rachel. Services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3:00PM at All County Funeral Home 1010 NW Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL. More information at (772) 692-4055. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made in her name to the PAN Foundation online at www.panfoundation.org or by mail to Patient Access Network Foundation 805 15th Street, NW, Ste 500 Washington, DC 20005. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Treasure Coast Chapel, Stuart, Florida. (www.allcounty.com) Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary