Conveney, Peggy G.
May 10, 1931 - Sept. 3, 2019
Peggy Gose Coveney passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born on a farm in Castlewood, Virginia May 10, 1931, to James and Lillian Gose. Peggy attended Radford College. She was formerly employed with the Navy Department in Washington, D.C. She married Joseph Coveney on October 11, 1963 at Congress Heights Methodist Church. She divorced in 2003. They remained good friends. After moving to West Palm Beach in 1967, she was in business with her husband. Later she was employed by Palm Beach County Victim Services for 15 years. Survived by one sister, Ellen Miller of West Palm Beach. Her sister Jeanne Draughn, passed away January 28, 2014. Joseph Coveney passed away March 14, 2013. Peggy is survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Community of Hope Church 2341 Military Trail, West Palm Beach where Peggy was a member. The body will be taken to Castlewood, Virginia for burial.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019