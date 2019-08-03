|
Muro, Peggy Lou Smith
Peggy Lou Smith Muro, our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on June 11, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Peggy was a caring, generous woman who devoted her later life to volunteer work. She was born on June 17, 1926 in Hagerstown, Maryland to her parents
Edward and Catherine Smith. She is survived by her two daughters and son, Lynn Day (Terry), Cathy Wagner, and William Charles Hanshumaker (Terri) and step-daughter, Fay Muro. She is also survived by grandchildren, Dawn Lynch (Chris), Tim Day (Elaine), Doug Day, Angie Francis (John), Melissa Jackson, Catelin Hanshumaker, Marshall Hanshumaker and Paige Wagner and great grandchildren, Brendon Lynch (Rachel), Dillon Lynch, Austin Lynch, Payten Day, Ally Day, Jack Day, Hailey Francis, Emme Day, J.D. Francis and Logan McCan.
Peggy lived in Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania in her early years. She graduated from Bethel High School in Pittsburgh and then attended the Cadet Nursing Program nearby for two years. She moved to South Florida in 1949 where she managed a family construction business, worked as a secretary at the Boynton Beach recreation department and Merrill Lynch and was the office manager for several doctors.
In 1972 she met the love of her life, Frank Muro. They married in 1980 and began a long career of volunteering. Together they worked with Head Start and founded and participated in the Foster Grandparent Program in Boynton Beach for 15 years and the Special Olympics for 10 years, giving freely of their time and love. They also had many dogs who enriched their lives. Travel was a passion and they attended all the family celebrations across the U.S. and made many trips abroad.
After Frank passed away in June, 2001, Peggy started Delta Service Dog training with their dog, Micki. Upon completion of a very rigorous course, they began working through Pet Partners at Bethesda Memorial Hospital. In 2007 she was recognized by President Bush with the President's Volunteer Service Award for 4000 combined hours of volunteering in the hospital and library with Micki. President Obama also awarded ,her the same recognition in 2011. During this period she also gave of her time to the Agency for Aging RSVP program and the Boynton Beach Chamber of Commerce. Through the years, Peggy was an active member and officer of Soroptimist International, Girl Scouts of America, Parent Teacher Association , Red Cross Swimming Instruction, National Orchid Society and the League of Women Voters.
Mom will be greatly missed by her family and special friends, Joyce Archie Ludwig and Skip and Jeanette Hartzell. Her internment will be held at Boynton Beach Cemetery at Frank and her gravesite on August 24 at 10 am and her Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Rick and Pam Day, 3768 Edgar Ave, Boynton Beach, Fla, on August 25th from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Boynton Beach Head Start or Boynton Beach Lupus Society
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019