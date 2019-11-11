Home

It is with great sadness that the family of Peggy Piontkowski (Burger) announces her passing on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Peggy will be remembered by her husband, Melvin, their children Tracy and Kelli Thies, son-in-law Edward Thies and two grandsons, Connor and Nicholas Thies. Peggy was a native of Indiana and graduated from Indiana University. Peggy moved to Wellington in 1984 and worked in hospital administration at several local hospitals. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
