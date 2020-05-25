Bleiman, Penny

Penny Bleiman passed away in West Palm Beach on May 19, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born Pearl Simon in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Jack and Gertrude Simon. After graduating from high school, Penny worked as a fur coat model in New York City and was "Miss Subways" in 1942. In 1946, she met and married her first husband, the late Norman Miller. In 1948, they moved to Palm Beach and built the Monte Cristo Hotel at 350 South Ocean Blvd, whose nightclub - the Manhattan Room - hosted some of the Jazz greats of the 1950s. Starting in the 1960s, Penny began her decades-long career in the haute couture women's wear stores on Worth Avenue. She was dedicated to her family and lived her later years with the same loving and independent spirit that defined her entire life. Penny was preceded in death by her second husband Albert Bleiman, her siblings Alfred, Nathan, Beatrice and Herman and her daughter Denise Johnson. She is survived by her brother Artie (Helen) Simon, her son Alan J. Miller, her grandchildren Lisa (Larry) Berger, Jesse (Leigh) Miller, Matthew Miller, Claire (Nathan) Mitzner and Dana Miller, great-grandchildren Jessica and Jonathan Berger, and Evie, Jack and Eli Miller. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed. Donations in Penny's memory can be made to the MorseLife Foundation.



