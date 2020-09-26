Stump, Peri Ann
August 14, 1961
September 23, 2020
Peri was born and raised in Gainesville, FL, and after graduating from Buchholz High School, received a Bachelor's in Public Relations from University of Florida's College of Journalism. Peri was a proud Gator, beach lover, breast cancer survivor and is remembered with a smile on her face. She walked in the light and love of Jesus Christ, and her loved ones find comfort that an Angel like Peri is now watching over them.
Peri is survived by her father Dr. Eugene C. Stump, her mother, Ayhan, her twin Audrey, brother John (Sharon), nephews Curtis and Adam and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Peri thoroughly enjoyed the ocean playground of Palm Beach County for over 30 years. She was blessed with many dear friends, the local, tight-knit surf community and her work family of close to 17 years, Illustrated Properties. All who had the pleasure to know Peri were inspired by her positivity and willingness to help.
Peri's family asks you to celebrate her energy and light with your loved ones. Please remember her with sand between your toes and sun upon you and live as she did – with joy and leaving a little sparkle wherever you go.
Donations honoring Peri's memory may be made to (www.surfrider.org
). Surfrider Foundation is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world's ocean, waves and beaches.
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16