Brown's Funeral Home
1004 S. Dixie Highway
Lantana, FL 33462
(561) 533-5256
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown's Funeral Home
1004 S. Dixie Highway
Lantana, FL 33462
Perry C. Blue Obituary
Blue, Perry C.
Perry C. Blue, 82, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on June 20, 2019. A public viewing will be held Saturday June 29, 2019 from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at House of God, 329 SW 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11:00AM at House of God, 329 SW 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 26 to June 27, 2019
