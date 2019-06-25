|
Sizemore, Perry P.
Perry "Blue" P. Sizemore, 70, sadly passed away May 13, 2019.
Blue was a Navy man proud to serve his country during the Vietnam War, returning home to make a career at the US Post Office. A longtime resident of Jupiter, FL, Blue was a friend to many. Always a loving husband, Daddy, Pops and Pawpaw. His first love was his family…then came his truck, Harley and PS4.
He leaves behind his wife Kyle; children Kimberly Sheal (Kenny), Kevin (Jessica) and Katherine; grandchildren Christopher, Samantha, Gaige and Seth and great-grandson CJ; siblings Jewel, Ralph and Rick and numerous nieces and nephews. He is now reunited with his mother Katherine and sister Judy.
A Celebration for Blue will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at the Jupiter Moose, 185 E Indiantown Road, # 210, Jupiter, FL. We welcome all to come share memories of a wonderful man.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 25 to June 26, 2019