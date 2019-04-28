SHAHIN, Pete Pete Shahin died peacefully in his home town of West Palm Beach, on April 25, 2019, at the age of 80 years old. Pete is survived by his wife Lynne; children Jeff (Carol) and Steve (Kristina), and grandkids Kyle, Rachel, Justin, Zachary, Riley, and Cory. He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Victoria, and his sisters Lila and Paula. Pete was born on December 21, 1938. He was a 1957 graduate of St. Ann's High School, of which he paid for his own tuition. After graduation, he began his 30 plus years professional career at The Palm Beach Post & Evening Times (The Palm Beach Post). In 1963, he married the former Lynne Gauvey, who was also an employee at The Post. Pete held numerous sales and management positions during his career at The Post, retiring as a V.P. and G.M. He eventually returned to work, becoming the sales manager at Folding Shutter, and as a real estate agent, focusing on agricultural transactions. Pete was accomplished at sales, motivation and management. These traits led him into the plant nursery business after self-discovery of a passion for growing beautiful plants to give to his neighbors from a self-built shade house. He opened three retail nurseries, the last one being at King's Department Store in West Palm Beach. He also served as the President of the Florida Nurserymen & Grower's Association. As his sons became involved in sports, Pete used his talents to improve the experiences for all families. He served many years as a Board of Director, and as the President of Palm Beach County Youth Football League, during which time it was moved from playing at a baseball field in Palm Springs, to the numerous fields at the present location at Lake Lytal Park. The family would like to thank Trustbridge for their care. A Celebration of his Life is scheduled from 3:00PM to 5:00PM, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Quattelbaum Funeral Home, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 (561) 832-5171. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pete's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to St. Ann's Catholic School, 324 North Olive St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Condolences can be sent to (Quattlebaumfh.com). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary