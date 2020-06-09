Vega, Pete

Pete A Vega, 73, of Jupiter, FL, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Born In Canton, OH he was the son of Pete G. Vega and Anna C. Vega, who preceded him in death, also preceded by his nephew Tyler Vega. Pete was the founder of Commercial Industrial in 1976. He held a strong presence in the construction industry for 35 years. He was a mentor and a friend to many. His presence was powerful and so were his words and so were his words of wisdom which will live on in the hearts of many. The spent his free time entertaining friends on Atwood Lake in Ohio as well as entertaining is friends in Jupiter, FL. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth A. "Betsy", his children Pete Vega III, Jeffrey T. Vega (Julie), Alicia Vega, and step-children Zachary Adams and Tori Adams. Also grandchildren Blake Miller, Alayna Vega, and Miranda Vega. His siblings Lynda Vega Young, Diana Vega Gerarde and Ronald (Lisa) Vega and many nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service in honor of his life will be in Ohio at a later date.



