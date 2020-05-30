Peter Alan Polakoff
Polakoff, Peter Alan
Peter Alan Polakoff, age 74, passed away peacefully in his home on May 26, 2020 in Boynton Beach, Florida after a long battle with cancer. Peter was born in Newark, New Jersey and lived a good portion of his life in West Orange, New Jersey before moving with his family to Florida in 1990. A municipal bond trader most of his life, Peter finished his career at the firm HJ Sims in Boca Raton, where over the years he mentored countless bond traders and salesman passing on his over 50 years of wisdom and experience. Peter was a passionate and avid golfer and enjoyed fly-fishing, cooking and spending time with his grandchildren most of all.
Peter was preceded in death by the love of his life, Regina Weinberger Polakoff. Peter is survived by his three children, Lenny Polakoff, Kara Bock and Lisa Rubin, daughter-in-law, Melissa Polakoff, sons-in-law, Joshua Bock and Jeffrey Rubin, and his most cherished seven grandchildren, Jarred, Jaxson, Ava, Jaiden, Cooper, Ari and Ayla.
Due to Covid-19, a family only graveside service will be held at Eternal Light Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory at (https://www.fourdiamonds.org/ get-involved/).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
