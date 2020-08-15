1/
Peter Bryce Hamilton Jr.
1929 - 2020
Hamilton, Jr., Peter Bryce
50-year resident of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and a current resident of Point Clear, Alabama, native of Mobile and Brewton, Alabama, son of Anne Elizabeth Boyd and Peter Bryce Hamilton, grandson of Daisy Bell Miller and Dr. James Thompson Boyd, great-grandson of Mary Elizabeth Foskee and Thomas Richard Miller, great-great-grandson of Cherry Ann Gloyd and Robert Miller; grandson of Augusta Jolly Clarkson and John Gaillard Hamilton, great-great-grandson of Charolette Elizabeth Cartledge and William Thomas Hamilton. Died August 6, 2020 at 91
He was born April 30, 1929. Peter was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Jeni Cobb Hamilton and son Peter Bryce Hamilton III. He is survived by his children Frances Murray Hamilton, John Cobb Hamilton, wife Meegan, Thomas Alexander Hamilton, wife Patricia, sister Anne Abbott, and grandchild Haley Anne Hamilton.
Peter served in the US Army in the Korean War as a quarter master officer and liaison officer between 25th Infantry Division and the Turkish Brigade. He retired from the Bell South Telephone Company after 35 years of service in 1987. He started with the company as a college trainee and worked in management positions in Atlanta, GA, Miami, West Palm Beach, Jacksonville, Pensacola and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and New York City. He taught at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton Florida as an adjunct Professor. Peter attended UMS in Mobile (1938-1941) and after graduation from high school at Lanier High School in Montgomery, Alabama, attended the University of South Sewanee Tennessee. He graduated from the University of Alabama and was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) fraternity.
Peter was active in many community activities including the North Palm Beach Rotary Club, Board of Directors of Lauderdale YMCA, member of Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, member of church vestry for two three-year terms, helped to run church soup kitchens and day center for street people, Boy Scouts of America and YMCA Indian guides.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
