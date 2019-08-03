|
|
Rosi, Peter
Peter Rosi, 73, of Palm Beach Gardens passed away at his home suddenly on July 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Linda Rosi; daughter Kim (Eric) Fichtelberg; grandchildren Tyler and Andi; sister Lucy (Charles) Davis; mother-in-law Ginny Lipps; brother-in-law Bob (Susie) Lipps. Peter was born in Tarrytown, NY. After graduating from Ridgefield High School in NJ, he served in the US Army during Vietnam. He was a police officer in Irvington, NY and retired after 20 years of service. Peter was also a dedicated volunteer at Jupiter Medical Center for many years. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 11am, Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral and Event Center, 754 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Online condolences may be made at howard.quattlebaum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to giftfunds.stjude.org/peterrosi.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019