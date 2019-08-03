Home

Peter Rosi Obituary
Rosi, Peter
Peter Rosi, 73, of Palm Beach Gardens passed away at his home suddenly on July 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Linda Rosi; daughter Kim (Eric) Fichtelberg; grandchildren Tyler and Andi; sister Lucy (Charles) Davis; mother-in-law Ginny Lipps; brother-in-law Bob (Susie) Lipps. Peter was born in Tarrytown, NY. After graduating from Ridgefield High School in NJ, he served in the US Army during Vietnam. He was a police officer in Irvington, NY and retired after 20 years of service. Peter was also a dedicated volunteer at Jupiter Medical Center for many years. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 11am, Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral and Event Center, 754 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Online condolences may be made at howard.quattlebaum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to giftfunds.stjude.org/peterrosi.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
