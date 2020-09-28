1/
Peter S. Rosoff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosoff, Peter S.
Peter S. Rosoff, age 93, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Devoted husband of Myrna (née Kalman). Cherished father of Brian Rosoff and wife Jennifer, Leslie Konikow and husband David, and Ronna Bonds. Dear grandfather of Matthew, and Jillian Konikow, and Danielle, and Robert Andrew Bonds.
Services will be 1:00PM on Thursday October 1, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
Memorial Donations in memory of Peter S. Rosoff may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association (www.abta.org). Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Louis Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved