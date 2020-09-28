Rosoff, Peter S.
Peter S. Rosoff, age 93, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Devoted husband of Myrna (née Kalman). Cherished father of Brian Rosoff and wife Jennifer, Leslie Konikow and husband David, and Ronna Bonds. Dear grandfather of Matthew, and Jillian Konikow, and Danielle, and Robert Andrew Bonds.
Services will be 1:00PM on Thursday October 1, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
Memorial Donations in memory of Peter S. Rosoff may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association (www.abta.org
). Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.