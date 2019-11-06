Home

Petronia E. Powell

Petronia E. Powell Obituary
Powell, Petronia E.
Petronia E. Powell, Kiki to her grandchildren, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1954 in Kingston Jamaica, the daughter of Wilbert Robinson and Myrtle Buchanan.
She is survived by her spouse Hezekiah Powell; children Rosalyn Brown (Ryan Thompson), Trudyann (Powell) McLaren and Shauna (Powell) Donaldson (Marlon Donaldson); siblings: Paul Robinson, Lorna Rainford, Tony Rainford, Georgia Holcombe, and Chrispin Rainford; grandchildren: Ashliegh Thompson, Jeffrey McLaren, Jr., Ryan (Zachary) Thompson, Mikkel Donaldson and Marli Donaldson; nieces and nephews and a lot of friends.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00PM at Crossroads Baptist Church, 5710 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, FL. Family will receive friends from 12:00PM until Service time. Burial to follow in Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. Royal Palm Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
