1/1
Philip David Markovitz
1941 - 2020
Markovitz, Philip David
Phil Markovitz died peacefully on July 13, 2020 at his home in Boynton Beach, FL following a long illness. Born March 31, 1941 in Philadelphia, Phil was the son of Bernard Markovitz and Anna Grossman. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Penny Freedman. Surviving are his wife, Mary Markovitz of Boynton Beach, FL, his daughter, Linda Hecht (Todd) of Wynnewood, PA, step-son, Jason Blovad (Christina) of Tustin, CA and sister, Ilien (Ramon) Obod of Bala Cynwyd, PA. Also surviving are six grandchildren.
After attending Central High in Philadelphia, Phil did his undergraduate work at Penn State and received his law degree from Temple University. He had a distinguished, life-long career in Commercial Real Estate in Philadelphia and Hershey, PA and after retirement, in South Florida.
His love of symphonic music and melodies from the Great American Song Book gave him many hours of listening pleasure. An avid reader, he enjoyed his daily Wall Street Journal and biographies of composers. He delighted friends with his quick wit and sparkling commentary on our national life, child rearing and political foibles.
Arrangements entrusted to Beth Israel Memorial Chapel. Burial at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach, FL.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
