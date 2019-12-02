|
|
DioGuardi, Philip
Philip lived most of his 99 years vibrantly healthy, owing to his deep Spiritual commitment to the Lord, a deep love for his wife Dolores and his love of gardening and the fruits of this labor. Philip concocted fruit juice and salad medleys for any guest who would partake. He was especially renowned in latter years as the Pineapple baron of Admirals Cove. Like many Italians from New York, this all began in small boxes and tiny plots of soil next to his Brooklyn home. He of course also whipped up Italian delicacies of all types in the kitchen, to the delight of his family and friends. His good taste and cuisine mastery were part of what swept Dolores off her feet soon after they met. But of course, his good looks and genuine Godliness were the clinchers. He was a man after God's own heart, and he certainly lives on in the hearts of all those who have known and loved him.
He is survived by the love of his life Dolores, his devoted grandson James and wife Yammi, four stepchildren Anthony, Robert, Diana and Linda, precious grandchildren Christina, Victoria, Philip, Paul, Anais, Gina, Mia, and Dominic, his first great-grandchild Luke Philip and dear sister Millie and brother-in-law, Jack.
Visitation for Philip was held Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458. A Mass of Christian Burial occurred Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 13591 Prosperity Farms Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Phil's memory to The Palm Beach Habilitation Center (PBHC) (https://www.pbhab.com/), 4522 S. Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461, phone: 561-965-8500, which provides services to adults with developmental, emotional and physical disabilities. PBHC has been packing and shipping The Bed Tucker since inception and holds a very special place in their hearts.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019