Bacon, Philip Edwin

Philip Edwin Bacon, 81, passed away on Tuesday, April 21 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages following a series of unfortunate events.

Survived by former wife Gretchen (Bealke) Bacon, son Timothy and wife Erin, son Jonathan and wife Sophia, younger brother James and wife Rose, dear companion Lydia Trawick and other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by parents Robert and Miriam (Hills) Bacon and grandparents Rev. Howard and Dellaphine Bacon.

Born in Syracuse NY on December 14 1938, he was shaped by the hard work and sacrifice he learned from his parents during WW2. He graduated High School with honors and joined the US Navy, serving honorably before earning a degree in Landscape Architecture from the University of Florida. His early professional years were spent in Boca Raton, FL and Washington DC.

In DC he met and married Gretchen. Son Timothy arrived in 1971, and after a move to West Palm Beach, son Jonathan in 1974. In the 1970s and 80s, he entered into several business ventures with his father. After decades of success Phil sold his last business, Boynton Beach landmark Sunshine Car Wash in 2006 and retired from Delray Beach to Eustis, FL.

Phil was a Renaissance Man, always learning and applying something new, whether it be a piece of Jeopardy trivia or custom building and installing an A/C system in his vintage MG. He was happiest working in his garage, whether the project was simple or complex, he gave each an equal amount of enthusiasm and effort.

Phil's favorite movies included "Lonely are the Brave" and he really liked Neil Diamond. One of his favorite books was the western "Lonesome Dove" which offers the following quote:

"Cheerful in all weathers. Never shirked a task. Splendid behavior."

No services are planned at this time.



