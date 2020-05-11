Renaud, Philip Francis

Philip Francis Renaud, 61, of Danby, VT, passed into eternal life on May 9, 2020. Formerly of Delray Beach, FL, Philip was a financial consultant for Merrill Lynch in Boca Raton, FL for 30 years. He volunteered for the Red Cross South Palm Charter along with volunteering one day a week for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. He served on the board of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch as well as being a Guardian Ad Litem in Palm Beach County. Upon retiring he and his wife Mary relocated to Danby, VT where he enjoyed riding his tractor and working his land. He is survived by his loving wife Mary, sister Susan Schievella, niece Lauren Sullivan and Joe Sullivan and nephew Matthew Schievella.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store