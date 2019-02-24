LEENEY, Philip J. Philip J. Leeney, age 86, of Greenacres, Florida passed away on February 3, 2019. Mr. Leeney was born in Norwich, Connecticut on December 3, 1932. At the age of two years old, he moved to Bridgeport, Connecticut where he spent the majority of his life. Mr. Leeney was a graduate of Fairfield College Preparatory School's Class of 1950. He was an active member of the Black Rock community and St. Ann's Church. He and his beloved wife, Alice, moved to Florida in 1992. Mr. Leeney was a veteran of The United States Marine Corps where he served on the USS Coral Sea during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Leeney served as State Representative of Connecticut for the City of Bridgeport, District 124. He served three terms of office representing his city and state. He was employed by Getty Oil Company in sales and marketing, retiring after 35 years. Mr. Leeney was predeceased by his parents, Philip and Madeline (Riordan) Leeney and brother, John Leeney. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Alice Agonis Leeney; sons, Patrick (Jessica) Leeney, Michael (Tina) Leeney and Thomas (Laurie) Leeney; daughters, Elizabeth (Richard) Capasso, Mary (David) MacKenzie and Ann (Patrick) Maguire; 13 grandchildren; brother, James (Lucille) Leeney; sisters, Katherine McDougall and Ellen Leeney. The family had services in celebration of his life on Saturday, February 16 in Norwich, Connecticut. In remembrance of Lance Corporal Philip J. Leeney, a donation of your choice can be made in support of the United States Seagoing Marines Association, c/o Frank Sturgeon, 2787 Hill Road, Vienna, VA 22181. You can also donate online at marinesmemorial.org. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary