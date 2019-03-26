LOCKER, Philip Philip Erie Locker, age 64, of Archer, FL, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home. He was born July 12, 1954 in Dayton, OH to Frank Edgar Locker, Sr. and Laura Joyce Evans. Phil graduated from Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach, FL in 1972. He played saxophone in the school band, and at Trinity Church International (Lake Worth, FL), where the family were active members for many years. Phil married Connie Gowan on May 8, 1976. They were married for 42 years and had four children. He was a proud Santaluces High School Band Parent of all four children over the span of 15 years. He retired from Palm Beach County Fleet Management in 2012, after a career of over 36 years. Phil and Connie moved to Archer after their retirement and were members of Anthem Church in Gainesville. Phil was preceded in death by his mother, Laura Joyce Evans, father, Frank Edgar Locker, Sr., brother, Frank Edgar Locker, Jr. and father-in-law, Richard LeRoy Gowan, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Connie Gowan Locker of Archer, FL; daughter, Gretchen Gowan Schwartz and husband, Bill Schwartz of Vilvoorde, Belgium, granddaughter, Rachel Schwartz, grandson, Ryan Schwartz; son, Jason Philip Locker of Valrico, FL; daughter, Erin Locker Boyd and husband, Jeff Boyd of Gainesville, FL, grandson, Parker Boyd, granddaughter, Arleigh Boyd; daughter, Amanda Joy Fretwell and husband, Phillip Fretwell of High Springs, FL, granddaughter, Lily Fretwell, grandson, Jeremiah Fretwell; sister, Sandra Weimer of West Palm Beach, FL; sister, Gogi Hess of Lancaster, PA; brother, Dale Turrill of Statham, GA; mother-in-law, Betty Berger Gowan of Haines City, FL and sister-in-law, Judy Locker of Brookville, OH. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 4:00PM in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd St, Newberry, FL 32669 with Pastors Chad Clemmons and Bill Schwartz officiating. A reception will follow. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606 or , ( ). Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com FOR FURTHER INFORMATION WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA 352-376-7556 Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary