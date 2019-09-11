|
|
Elder, Philip S.
Philip S. Elder, age 84, died peacefully on September 7, 2019 at Wellington Regional Hospital after a brief illness. He was survived by his three children: Gary Elder (wife, Nancy), Cheryl Wilson (husband, Kevin), Janice Axsom (husband, Robert) six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens in Lake Worth on Friday, September 13 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM and a Memorial Service will be held at Lake Osborne Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 14 at 1:00PM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019