Evans, Phillip
Phillip Evans, 91, was born May 16, 1928 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and died September 20, 2019 in Boynton Beach, Florida. He is remembered with love by his wife of 38 years, Roberta Rust Evans, daughter Elizabeth Julie Evans (husband Didier Karolinski), grandson Aidan Hallinan, numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, their spouses and descendants. Preceding him in death are his daughter Emily Evans Kline, his parents, siblings and their spouses. Evans enjoyed an extensive career as a classical pianist and inspired educator, serving on the faculties of the Manhattan School of Music, the Juilliard School, and Lynn University. He was a Fulbright scholar, recipient of two Ford Foundation grants, and the Loeb Award winner upon graduation from Juilliard. Evans's special affinity for the music of Bela Bartok was acknowledged by the late Pulitzer prize-winning critic Harold C. Schonberg in his book, The Great Pianists. His deeply musical soul and great humor will be sorely missed. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00AM at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 11115 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, Florida 33437. (www.bethisraelchapel.com)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019