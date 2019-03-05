Resources More Obituaries for Phoebe FLANIGAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phoebe FLANIGAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers FLANIGAN, Phoebe Mrs. Phoebe Warner Flanigan, 84, of Tequesta, died peace- fully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born June 8, 1934 in West Chester, PA and was the daughter of E. Bisbee Warner and Marie Johnston Warner. Phoebe grew up in Wayne, PA graduating from Lower Merion High School in 1952. She attended Stephens College, graduating with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She continued her education at Bucknell University, earning a BS in Education. She married Hugh B. Flanigan in 1957 and together in 1968, they moved their young family to North Palm Beach where Hugh began practicing dentistry. Phoebe was completely devoted to raising her six children, who she believed were her greatest accomplishment in life. In 1983, Phoebe moved to New Hampshire to be near her grown children and began a 28 year career of teaching early childhood education. In 1994, she returned to Florida. Phoebe was a community volunteer supporting the Medical Dental Wives of the North Palm Beaches, Palm Beach Women's Doubles League, Garden Club of Brentwood, Head Start of Jupiter, and Turtle Creek Club of Tequesta. A true lover of nature and the outdoors, she enjoyed tennis, swimming, kayaking, mountain climbing, travel, and many road trips in her convertible. From an early age, summers were spent in Maine on Kezar Lake. At her Pine Knoll retreat, she delighted in the natural beauty, the simplicity of life, the abundance of friends, and the opportunity to share what she loved most with her children and grandchildren. Phoebe's outgoing personality, generous smile and genuine interest in the lives of others led to a lifelong group of dear and true friends. Mrs. Flanigan is survived by her children; Hugh B. Flanigan, III of Manchester by the Sea, MA, Heidi Tucker of Greenville, NC and her husband Mike, Stephen Flanigan of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Mollie Allen of Jupiter, FL and her husband Glenn, Patrick Flanigan of North Berwick, ME and his wife Lani, Phoebe Flanigan of Baytown, TX and her husband William McKinley; nine grandchildren, Corie Allen, Emma Tucker, Taylor Flanigan, Glenn Allen, Jr., Shelby McGuirk, Claire Tucker, Erin Flanigan, Quinn Flanigan, Riley Flanigan; several nieces and nephews who Phoebe dearly loved. A Gathering with friends and family will be held in memory of Phoebe at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lovell Historical Society (P.O. Box 166, Lovell, ME 04051) or Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches, Children's Program (1710 Tiffany Drive East, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries