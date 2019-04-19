SKANDALIS, Photine Photine Vlahakis Skandalis, of Boynton Beach, FL and Dracut, MA, age 100, passed away on April 13, 2019. Photine was born in Dracut, MA on September 21, 1918. Wife of the (late) Arthur G. Skandalis for 68 years, daughter of John and Vassiliki Vlahakis and predeceased by her siblings Nicholas, Louis, Peter, and Angeliki Vlahakis Mpelkas. Mother of Portia Kornilakis (the late Emmanuel Kornilakis), John Skandalis (Andrea Skandalis), Bette Skandalis (Jo Seidler), and George Skandalis (Carol Bolter). Proud grandparent of Kimberly Skandalis-Griffin (Kelly Griffin), Tina Skandalis (Ken Springer), Anna Kornilakis (Tim Ross), Christina Kornilakis, John Kornilakis (Jessica Kornilakis) and Alexander Skandalis. Best yia-yia-yia ever to Halee Skandalis, KC and Jaymi Springer, Leah, Martin, and Ismini Ross, and Lazarus Rodriguez Kornilakis. ARRANGEMENTS: Photine's century of life will be remembered at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church of Lowell, MA on Monday, April 22: from 10:00AM to 11:00AM , her funeral service will begin at 11:00AM. Followed by her burial at Westlawn Cemetery. Luncheon at the Olympia Restaurant in Lowell following the burial. All arrangements by DRACUT FUNERAL HOME (https://www.dracutfuneralhome.com/). Those who wish to donate in Photine's honor may be made to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos Society or Food for Free (https://foodforfree.org/donate/). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary