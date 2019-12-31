|
|
Greenfield, Phyllis B.
Phyllis B. Greenfield, of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Brockton and Hull MA, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late Theodore B. Greenfield MD.
Phyllis is survived by her three daughters Karen (Jeffrey) Coffman of Delray Beach, FL; Cheryl Greenfield MD (David Hirschberg) of Providence, RI; and Lisa Moskowitz of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by her brother Barry Brooks (Linda) of Delray Beach, FL; eight grandchildren Michael, Eric, Jonathan, Max, Alec, Hayden, Ashton, and Griffen; and four great-grandchildren Chase, Slone, Jacob, and Max.
She is graduate of Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester, MA and Boston University School of Practical Arts and Letters.
Funeral will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12:00PM in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 120 Canton St, Sharon, MA with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah or Trustbridge Hospice Foundation (561 494 6887). Following services, family and friends are invited to the home of Michael and Jodi Coffman at 2:00PM. Shiva will be held at the home of Cheryl Greenfield; Saturday 5:30PM to 7:30PM, 6:00PM Minyan and Sunday 1:00PM to 3:00PM and 5:30PM to 7:30PM, 6:00PM Minyan. For information and condolences, (www.sugarman-sinai.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020