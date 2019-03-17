LAWLER, Phyllis B. Phyllis B. (Whitman) Lawler 90, a resident of North Palm Beach, FL and summer resident of Lynnfield, MA, passed away on June 18, 2018, at Vitas Hospice Delray Beach, FL. Born in Medford, MA on December 21, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Donald D. and Rena F. (Barton) Whitman. Educated in The Somerville School System and was employed with the New England Telephone System Phyllis leaves one brother Donald of Yorktown, VA and nieces; Lisa Seligsohn of Merion, PA and Phyllis Starensier of Aspen, CO and was pre-deceased by her sister Debra Whitman Ku. Phyllis was very active in genealogy research to assist not only her family but also assisting women tracing their lineage and becoming members of genealogy organizations to which, she belonged and held various offices. Crown of Charlemagne, Isaac Allerton Colony, of the Mayflower Society, Seminole Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Santa Margarita Chapter of American Colonists, Florida Poinciana Chapter of Daughters and Founders and Patriots of America ([DFPA). Phyllis and John enjoyed their lifelong marriage and partnership. Interment will be in the Lawler family plot at St. Patrick's Cemetery Lowell, MA, following a memorial mass at St. Johns the Evangelist's Church, Chelmsford, MA. The services will take place at a date yet to be determined. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary