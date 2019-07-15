Resources More Obituaries for Phyllis Blair Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phyllis E. Blair

Phyllis E. Blair, artist and mother, resident of Boynton Beach, FL and Williamstown, MA, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at age 96 at her home in Sweetwood of Williamstown, MA. She was born Phyllis Mary Emmerich in 1922 in New York City to Franz and Marion Emmerich.

After attending the Horace Mann School in New York City, in the early 1940's Mrs. Blair studied art at Skidmore College and the Art Students League in New York City. During World II, she executed mechanical drawings for top-secret radar installations at General Electric in Schenectady, NY, and then detailed illustrations of aircraft at Bell laboratories in New York City.

It was there that she met her husband, Thomas Slingluff Blair, and they married in 1946. They moved to New Castle, PA in 1949, where Thomas was the President of Blair Strip Steel Company, and Phyllis was the mother of three children and a practicing artist. They lived in New Castle until they retired to Florida and Massachusetts in 1997.

In a 2009 artist's statement Mrs. Blair wrote for her exhibition at Williamstown Rural Lands Foundation that she remembered her grandmother giving her a paint set when she was 12, and noted that she had painted ever since. In 2015, after nearly a century of art making, her health prevented her from continuing.

Her solo exhibitions of paintings and sculpture include The Cornell Museum of Art and History in Delray Beach, the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in Palm Beach, the Butler Institute of American Art in Salem, OH, Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA, and the Hoyt Institute of Fine Arts in New Castle, PA.

She received awards from Butler Institute of American Art and the Hoyt Institute of Fine Arts where her work is included in their permanent collections. Her paintings grace many of the walls of Sweetwood of Williamstown, MA. She was a founding member National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, DC.

In Pennsylvania, she was actively involved as a volunteer with bringing art into the corridors of two local hospitals, Jameson and St. Francis. For her years of work with the hospitals, she received the Benjamin Rush Award from the Lawrence County Medical Society, PA. In Berkshire County, her work was exhibited at the North Adams Regional Hospital.

Mrs. Blair is survived by her three children, Joan Dix Blair of Williamstown, George Dike Blair of New York City, and Hadden Slingluff Blair of Martha's Vineyard. Her two grandchildren Malcolm and Rufus Wyer grew up in Williamstown.

The Memorial Service will be private. Donations in her memory may be sent to the New Castle Community YMCA, 20 W Washington St, New Castle, PA 16101 and Hospice Care in the Berkshires, 877 South Street, Suite 1W, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 15 to July 16, 2019