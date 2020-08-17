Halle, Phyllis

Phyllis Jeanne Thompson Halle died 8-12-2020 in Royal Palm Beach Fl. She was the child of James Thompson and Mary Stambaugh of Wayland Kentucky. She was born at home 1-29-1933. She was a bright, gifted child. Her family moved to Queens, New York in 1941. She married Roger Halle Jr in 1951, and moved to West Palm Beach, Fl in 1955. She was active in the Episcopal Church and a volunteer for many charities. She was an accountant. She was an vivacious person who wrote essays and poems. She enjoyed her family, Bridge, Cruises, Theater, Music, dining out, and her deep, abiding faith in Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her father James Thompson, stepfather William Ember, mother Mary Ember, husband Roger Halle, sister Carol Sue Thompson, and her beloved daughter, Amelia Halle Hinckley. She is survived by her son Jeffrey James Halle (Donna), brother James Forrest Thompson (Pam), aunt Naoma Stambaugh Lanahan, grandsons Jeffrey James Halle Jr (Angela), Lucas Landin Halle (Vanessa), Great Grandchildren Landin, Harper, Arielle, Quincy, Alex, Jace, Marina, and cousins, nephews and nieces. A memorial will be held at a later date.



