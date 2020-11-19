Phyllis Louise Veccia
Phyllis Louise Veccia (Carter), 94, of Boca Raton, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Phyllis was born in Worcester, MA on April 28, 1926 a daughter of the late James and Clara Carter (Pollard).
She and her family moved to Hollis, NY when she was six years old. She attended Jamaica High School in the 1940's when it was known as one of the three biggest high schools in America. She graduated from Mills College in 1947 with a teaching degree in Early Education.
She taught first and third graders for 25 years in Uniondale, NY.
She married Joseph William Veccia in 1947, and had five children, Karen, Nancy, JoAnn, James, and Joseph, Jr. She had 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She moved to Boca Raton, FL in 1973 and started a pre-K nursery school which she ran for 10 years.
She will always be remembered for her kindness and understanding towards other people. She had a positive effect on all the students she taught. Many of whom continued to visit her at Northern Parkway Elementary School years after they had graduated.
She is survived by four of her children, 12 of her grandchildren, and all 22 of her great-grandchildren.
Her husband of 57 years Joseph W. Veccia, Sr., a son James Vincent Veccia, a daughter-in-law Mary Joyce Babione Veccia, and grandson Brian Christopher Veccia preceded her in death.
Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 21 at the Boca Raton Mausoleum.
Donations may be made in her honor to any charity of your choice
.