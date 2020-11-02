Phyllis Margaret CarboneJupiter - Phyllis Carbone (née Anzalone)Born October 27, 1943 and passed away October 7, 2020 in Jupiter, FL. Born in East Boston, later moving to Newton, MA and finally relocating to Jupiter, FL to be closer to her family. A graduate of East Boston High School and later Boston College, she always excelled at her studies and whatever she put her mind to. Phyllis loved to read, travel and enjoy her family's company. She was content in always being a devout Catholic, always being kind to others and passionate about great conversation. She will be forever missed, but always in our hearts. Survived by her two sons Edward Carbone and Paul Carbone (Susan), her three grandchildren Caroline Carbone, Cecilia Carbone and Nico Carbone. She is also survived by her sister Geraldine Costigan of Massachusetts, and her brothers and their wives Edward and Marie Anzalone, William and Carol Anzalone all of Florida.Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1701 Indian Creek Parkway, Jupiter, FL 33458.Online condolences may be made at