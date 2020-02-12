|
Schwartz, Phyllis
Phyllis Schwartz, 91, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Schwartz. Loving mother of Linda; predeceased by son Stephen. Dear sister of the late Larry Steinbaum. Survived by sisters-in-law Vonnie Steinbaum and Norma Silfen, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 13 at 12:00PM at Star of David Chapel, 9321 Memorial Park Road, West Palm Beach, FL 561-627-2277. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020