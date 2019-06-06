|
MARTIN, Pinkie Freeman Pinkie Freeman Martin, of West Palm Beach, FL passed away May 26, 2019. She is survived by her three children Clark, Crystal, and Colette Martin; a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 801 8th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Professional services entrusted to Shuler's Memorial Chapel, 5301 Australian Ave, West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 6, 2019