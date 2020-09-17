Martinez, Polly

Polly Ramirez Martinez went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born in Clarksdale, MS on January 12, 1930 and moved to Palm Beach County. She loved to tell jokes, laugh, and most of all she loved being with her family. They were her world. She's survived by 15 children: Ronnie Ramirez, Lupe Jackson, Shirly Ann Castillo, Yolanda Romero, Christina Alvarez, Julia Sanchez, Margarita Maldonado, Josefina Martinez Rangel, Ricardo Martinez, Paul Martinez, Janie Martinez, Jose Galvan, Rosemary Longo, Miguel Crespo and Julio Crespo, 57 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren, and 37 great-great-grandchildren. On September 22, 2020 the viewing will start at 9:00AM at Palm Beach Memorial Park, the church service will commence at 11:00AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and the burial is immediately following.



