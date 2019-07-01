Johnson III, Quincy Ray

Quincy Ray Johnson III, AIA, MIRM, NCARB, former Boca Raton Architect extraordinaire, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home. He was 77 years old. Quincy was the CEO of Quincy Johnson Architects (QJA), Boca Raton, FL from 1976 to 2008. During its operation, his firm produced 20,000 residential units and 100's of commercial projects in South Florida, 28 other states, and 6 other countries. Builder Magazine recognized QJA in the top 10% of firms in the USA from 1990's to 2008. Quincy was known for his larger than life personality when it came to design; he loved to create innovative solutions for residential and commercial real estate. He championed new ideas with incredible passion; he was a trendsetter and would stop at nothing until he achieved spectacular results. His use of interesting angels and site lines in his designs earned him the nick name Quincy "Angle" Johnson. He was a National Director of the National Association of Home Builders and was a strong speaker at its conventions from 1978 to 2008. He was a devoted Alabama football fan and graduated from University of Alabama Tuscaloosa in 1965 and went on to graduate from Georgia Tech University with a Bachelor in Architecture in 1972. He is survived by his two brothers Scott and Charles and his children April, Michelle, Ray, Kay, Jessica, Alexander and Quincy along with many more loving family and friends. His son, Jay, preceded him in death in 2005, by complications of lymphoma. His legacy will live on in the hearts of the people he loved and will shine brilliantly in the buildings he created throughout South Florida. Funeral services will be held at Wolf-Bayview Funeral Home – Fairhope Chapel in Fairhope, AL on August 17, 2019. Quincy will be laid to rest in Montrose Cemetery. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 1 to July 2, 2019