Rachel Robinson

Robinson, Rachel
December 23, 1923 - September 20, 2020
Rachel Neel Robinson, 96, of Priceville, AL, formerly of Palm City, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Born on December 23, 1923 in Lacey's Spring, AL, she was the daughter of the late Roma Oakes Neel and Robert Weston Neel.
In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ben T. Robinson, and her brother William Neal, and sisters Jean Breeding and Reba Bentley. She is survived by her three children, Jennie Robinson (Durham, NC), Ben Robinson, Jr. and wife, Kathy (Gainesville, FL), and Joyce Robinson and husband, Norman Spivey (State College, PA); siblings Doris Bass, Linda Bentley, and James Neel; and four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Rachel left her northern Alabama home during World War II in search of work in Washington, DC, where she met her future husband. Together they raised their family in several cities along the East Coast, including Richmond and Norfolk, VA; Savannah, GA; and West Palm Beach. Rachel and Ben spent their final years together in Palm City. Rachel returned to Decatur, AL, in 2007 to be closer to the siblings and kin she cherished.
Rachel was a brilliant seamstress, a formidable bridge player, and a consummate office manager, a position she held for many years in south Florida. She dedicated many hours to the management of the Woman's Club of Stuart and traveled with family and friends in the final years of her life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Austinville Methodist Church in Decatur, AL. A Celebration of Rachel's Life will be held in the coming months.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
