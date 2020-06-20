Rachel Royce

Royce, Rachel

Rachel Gail Royce, born March 7, 1972, was a daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to everyone she met throughout her life. Rachel grew up in Palm Beach Gardens. She was also an athlete, artist, creative cook, cat rescuer, and devoted Dallas Cowboys fan! She excelled at softball, coached by her father Gordon Royce.

Rachel graduated from high school with the class of 1990. She was a Medical Assistant and then an independent caregiver, sharing her many talents and providing an eclectic energy and sparkle to her clients' lives.

Rachel enjoyed life and was always the life of the party. All who knew her will long remember her saucy spirit and her love for all. Rachel is survived by her mother, Abigail Royce, sister, Kathy Hale, brother in law, John Hale, sister, Sheila Wilkie, brother in law, Paul Wilkie, sister, Amy Royce, brother in law, Jeff Lasnier, nieces, Morgan and Natalie Hale and Amber and Caitlin Wilkie, an extended family in New England, her many friends and her beloved kitty "Majik".

Rachel was preceded in death by her father, Gordon, whom she is surely enjoying a game of catch with.

Her memorial service will be a private family gathering. Donations in her memory can be made to the Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association fund, Peggy Adams animal rescue, or the Covenant Centre International Ministry food distribution program.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store