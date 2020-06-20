Rachel Royce
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Royce, Rachel
Rachel Gail Royce, born March 7, 1972, was a daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to everyone she met throughout her life. Rachel grew up in Palm Beach Gardens. She was also an athlete, artist, creative cook, cat rescuer, and devoted Dallas Cowboys fan! She excelled at softball, coached by her father Gordon Royce.
Rachel graduated from high school with the class of 1990. She was a Medical Assistant and then an independent caregiver, sharing her many talents and providing an eclectic energy and sparkle to her clients' lives.
Rachel enjoyed life and was always the life of the party. All who knew her will long remember her saucy spirit and her love for all. Rachel is survived by her mother, Abigail Royce, sister, Kathy Hale, brother in law, John Hale, sister, Sheila Wilkie, brother in law, Paul Wilkie, sister, Amy Royce, brother in law, Jeff Lasnier, nieces, Morgan and Natalie Hale and Amber and Caitlin Wilkie, an extended family in New England, her many friends and her beloved kitty "Majik".
Rachel was preceded in death by her father, Gordon, whom she is surely enjoying a game of catch with.
Her memorial service will be a private family gathering. Donations in her memory can be made to the Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association fund, Peggy Adams animal rescue, or the Covenant Centre International Ministry food distribution program.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgley Cremation Services
4128 Westroads Drive, Suite 203
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 640-9009
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 20, 2020
FB is so quiet without you! We miss your saucy spirit and mouthwatering meals! RIP friend!
Stacy
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved