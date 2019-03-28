COLLINS III, Ralph E. Our beloved father Ralph E. Collins III passed away on Tuesday, March 19 after a long battle with vascular dementia. His death was peaceful. His body and mind are free at last from the pain and suffering caused by this horrific disease. Dad is survived by his adoring wife Sally Ann Collins (née Bergquist), seven children, fifteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters, ten nieces and nephews, four stepchildren and their families. While his professional accomplishments as Fire Protection Engineer are impressive, he will be remembered for the great love and dedication he bestowed on his family. Most of his career was spent on the road away from family; his retirement was spent travelling for a different reason to visit family. Rarely did Dad and Sally take a vacation that did not include spending time with his Mother or other loved ones along the way. We will remember Dad as the kind of man who encouraged anyone to pursue their utmost and to always live up to a higher standard in a fallen world. The family would like to thank his neighbors at James Place for the patience and compassion they showed Dad and Sally, and express our deepest gratitude to all the wonderful CNA's whose unwavering commitment to loving him generously through the most difficult period of his life. A Memorial Service is scheduled for April 3, 2019, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral Center at 5411 Okeechobee Blvd in West Palm Beach. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ralph's life. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you cherish your family, any donations can be made in his name to . I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. From now on the crown of righteousness is laid up for me, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that dayand not only to me, but for all who long for His appearing. Timothy 4:7-8 Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019