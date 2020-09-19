Boalt II, Ralph Goodrich
Ralph Goodrich Boalt II, 83, of Delray Beach, passed away July 28, 2020.
He was born June 28, 1937 in Ramsey, MN, the son of Eben L. and Virginia M. Boalt. Ralph was a graduate of Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI and played professional football in Canada. He was a CEO for Kentucky Fried Chicken. Ralph lived in Delray Beach most of his adult life and was instrumental along with Maurey Power in starting the legendary St. Patrick's Day Parade. Ralph was an amazing kind, generous, handsome, six-foot six man, who possessed a positive attitude even with his 30 plus year battle with MS. He found great enjoyment dining with all his dear friends.
Funeral service was private.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach, are in charge of arrangements.
