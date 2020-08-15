Ralph Pisani

PISANI, Ralph
Ralph Raymond Pisani, an author and home builder and mentor to many men and women, died peacefully on August 5, 2020 at the age of 90 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his ex-wife Elizabeth, and his four children: Robert and his wife Suzanne, Chris and his wife Dorrie, Katherine and her husband Jeff, and Ralph Jr. and his wife Kim, along with eight grandchildren: Robin, Danielle, Kristin, Christopher, Alexandrea, Melissa, Ava, and Ellie, and one great-grandchild, Luca. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service and interment was be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Thompson Memorial Church Cemetery, New Hope. His services were live streamed and a recording can be viewed under Ralph's website obituary on www.fluehr.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ralph and Barbara Pisani Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund at Bucks County Community College, 275 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. We encourage you to leave a Memorial Message for his family on the funeral home website. www.fluehr.com