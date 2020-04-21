|
Martin, Ramona Elizabeth
Ramona Elizabeth Martin, lived for the last 13 years in Ider, AL, originally from West Palm Beach, passed away April 19, 2020.
She is survived by her mother Beth Martin, brothers Grady Martin of Chattanooga, TN, Jim Martin (Kit) of Hillsboro, AL, Andy Martin of Port St. Lucie, FL and Scott Martin of Port St. Lucie, FL, nieces Tara Kelly, Valerie Musser, nephew AJ Martin, five great nephews and one great niece.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020