Frick, Randi James
Randi James Frick, age 64, passed away on March 16, 2020.
He is survived by his sisters, Sandi Eakins and Cindi Frick, his nephew, Steven Eakins and wife, Amanda, and his niece, Shelbi Smolak. Randi was predeceased by his father, James "Bud" E. Frick, and mother, Shirlie Frick.
Randi was born March 24, 1955 in Rochester, MN. Randi moved to Florida with his family in 1969 and graduated from Palm Beach Gardens High School in 1973. He then went on to attend the University of Florida where he became a lifelong Gator. Randi received his General Contractor license in 1986 and worked in the construction business with his father for many years. He was an avid traveler and loved the ocean.
In light of the recent developments with regard to the novel coronavirus (COVID 19) and out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of family and friends, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please do an act of kindness for someone else or make a donation to an organization of your choosing in Randi's memory.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020