Hopkins, Randolph Adams
On Monday, November 4, 2019, Randolph Adams Hopkins, affectionately known as "Randy", passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Beach, FL. Born on April 25, 1946, the third-generation Palm Beacher spent much of his youth taking advantage of all his hometown had to offer, from diving for lobsters off of the North end to transforming the island's largest estates into his personal playgrounds during the off-season.
He attended the Palm Beach Day School, Palm Beach Public, Randolph-Macon Academy, eventually graduating from Palm Beach High School. A naturally gifted salesman, Randy became an independent insurance broker at the age of 18, quickly becoming a fixture in the local business community. Along with several others, Hopkins built the Palma Plaza Office building at 140 Royal Palm Way in 1983, where he would run his agency for the next 33 years.
Over the years, Randy served on the boards of the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce, American Red Cross, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Kiwanis Club and Hanley-Hazelden. He was a member of Bethesda-by-the-Sea Church, Sailfish Club of Florida and The Everglades Club for many years. His humor, love and passion for life enriched the lives of all of those he touched.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dr. Taffy Hopkins, daughter, Amber Hopkins Grow, son-in-law, Richard D. Grow, Jr. and a host of loving friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by his parents, Jeanne Husson Clewis and John Randolph Hopkins, his brother, Richard Lawrence Hopkins and aunts, Sue Whitmore and Minnie Fox Miller.
A viewing will be held this evening, Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. The Funeral Service will be held 11:00AM Friday, November 8, 2019 at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-By-The-Sea, Palm Beach, FL. The family will receive friends following the Service.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019