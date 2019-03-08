Home

ROTHSTEIN, Raphael Jules Raphael Jules Rothstein, 88, of Palm Beach, FL passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Raphael is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Shelley Rothstein (née Heller) and granddaughter Bella Grace Rothstein. Funeral Services will be held (Today) 1:00PM, Friday, March 8, 2016 at IJ Morris at Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Rd., West Palm Beach, FL 33412 (561) 627-2277. Online condolences may be offered at www.starofdavidfunerals.com. Memorial Contributions may be offered to the children's program at the Palm Beach Synagogue, 120 N. County Rd. Palm Beach, FL 33480 or (www.palmbeachsynagogue.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 8, 2019
