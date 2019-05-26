Resources More Obituaries for Raymond COTE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Raymond and Jeanne COTE

Obituary Condolences Flowers COTÉ, Raymond & Jeanne It is with ever broken hearts that the family of Raymond Philip and Jeanne Alice (Deschenes) Coté announce the passing of their parents: Raymond, on September 22, 2018; and Jeanne, on April 16, 2019. Born on February 14, 1930, in Lawrence, MA, the fourth of nine children, to Wilfred and Leonida (Dubois), Raymond was educated in Lawrence Public Schools; and, later in life, at Merrimack College in North Andover, MA, where he would pen on the inside cover of his Anthology of American Literature: "I am striving to become a well-rounded participating member of society." Born on September 30, 1931 in Swampscott, MA, the first of two children, to Charles Eugene and Edith Alice (Marks) Deschenes, Jeanne was educated at St. Chretienne Academy in Salem, MA. Although her academic achievement earned her a full college scholarship, her mother reminded her that her true calling was to be a loving housewife and mother (of seven). Following a short but serious courtship, and bound by their French-Canadian heritage, Roman Catholic faith, and desire for a large family, Raymond and Jeanne were married on February 3, 1951. They resided briefly in Lawrence before choosing North Andover to raise their growing family; and, later, a summer home in Hampton Beach, NH. They relocated to South Florida in 1981, their 2 youngest children in tow, living in Loxahatchee, Royal Palm Beach, and Singer Island, where they would enjoy the last long and full chapter of their lives; while also escaping the Florida summers to their beloved New England, where they lived with their youngest son, Jeff, and his family in Wollaston, Milton, and Humarock, MA, and finally Bristol, RI. Their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who are forever grateful for their love and commitment to family, mourn their passing: Raymond Philip, Jr. and Connee (LaRosa), son Raymond Philip III, wife Lisa, and daughter, Carmelita of Hayesville, NC; Denise Jeanne and Robert (Glisson), and son, Casey of West Palm Beach, FL; Lynn Marie and Marc (Theberge) of Palermo, ME; Glenn Joseph and Elizabeth (LeBlanc), and sons, Michael, wife Samantha, and daughter, Lacey; and Glenn Joseph, Jr. of Salisbury, MA; Lauren Ann and David (Turner) of Windham, NH; and daughters, Allison and husband Joey (Lepper) and son, Henry; and Emily and husband Ryan (Fleming) of South Hadley, MA; Wendy Carol and Mark (Kazen), and their children Nicholas, Andrew, and Kristen of West Palm Beach, FL; Jeffrey John and Michelle (Dennis) of Bristol, RI; and their sons, Shane and wife Ellen, of Jersey City, NJ; Joshua, and Matthew. Raymond and Jeanne renewed their wedding vows on the 65th anniversary of their marriage on February 3, 2016, under the Florida sun, in the presence of all their children, grand-children, and great-grandchildren. When asked by the priest if he was prepared to marry Jeanne again, Ray answered that he would do it a thousand times. Jeanne, on the other hand, said she needed some time to think about it. Raymond loved golf and tennis, afternoon card games, Woodbridge Chardonnay at 5:00PM, and playing the piano. Jeanne loved cooking, reading, decorating for every holiday, gin-and-tonic at 5:00PM, and listening to Raymond playing the piano. They both loved the salt air and ebb and flow of the Atlantic Ocean, lobstahs with lots of buttah, and most of all, always best of all, precious time spent with family. We know they will always be with us. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries