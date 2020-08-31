1/1
Raymond Apodaca
1946 - 2020
Raymond Joseph Apodaca, born March 20, 1946 in Lackawanna, NY, passed away in his Jupiter, FL home Saturday, August 22, 2020. Ray proudly served in the US Marines from 1964 to 1968. He served in Vietnam. He moved to Florida in 1972 where he started a 40 year career with Diebold and retired as a regional manager in 2015. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Janet, his sister Rita Plandowski, three children, Mark, Michael and Lia Kerwin. He has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Raymond was buried at South Florida National Cemetery.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
