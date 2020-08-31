

Raymond Joseph Apodaca, born March 20, 1946 in Lackawanna, NY, passed away in his Jupiter, FL home Saturday, August 22, 2020. Ray proudly served in the US Marines from 1964 to 1968. He served in Vietnam. He moved to Florida in 1972 where he started a 40 year career with Diebold and retired as a regional manager in 2015. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Janet, his sister Rita Plandowski, three children, Mark, Michael and Lia Kerwin. He has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Raymond was buried at South Florida National Cemetery.



