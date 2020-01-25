|
Costigan, Raymond
Raymond Costigan, passed away peacefully at his home in Jupiter, FL on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was 82 years old.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Elaine, and their two sons. Raymond was the father of James, married to Ruth, and Richard, married to Cristina. Raymond was the grandpa of three granddaughters, Samantha, Kayla, and Emily.
Raymond was born on November 6, 1937 in Long Branch, NJ. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Loretta along with his brother Vincent. Raymond was raised in Colts Neck, NJ and graduated from Seton Hall University in 1959. He married Elaine on Easter Sunday, March 29, 1959. They lived in Belford, NJ with their children, and then later moved to Succasunna, NJ. Raymond served six years in the National Guard. He would later go on to work for Prudential Insurance Company for 32 years in their systems department. He retired in 1994. Raymond and Elaine moved to Florida, where they enjoyed their retirement. Raymond was kind and generous, and loved his family very much. He will be greatly missed.
The family will be receiving guests from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center Street, Jupiter, FL (561) 744-2030. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30AM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Tequesta, FL with the interment following at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020